March 16, 2018 / 7:41 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

Russia's Lavrov says UK defense minister may lack education

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that British defense minister Gavin Williamson, who earlier told Russia to “go away and shut up”, may lack education.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) speaks with other participants during the international meeting on Syria in Astana, Kazakhstan March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mukhtar Kholdorbekov

“Maybe he lacks education,” Lavrov said at a news conference in Kazakhstan.

Lavrov said that Moscow had stopped paying attention to comments from Britain over the spy poisoning allegations, which Russia deny.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov and Raushan Nurshayeva; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Jason Neely

