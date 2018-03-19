FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 8:16 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

EU to listen to Britain's Johnson over nerve agent: Mogherini

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said EU foreign ministers will listen on Monday to British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who is due to address a meeting in Brussels on the nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, leaves 10 Downing Street in London, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“He will debrief the ministers, we will have a discussion and... I think, I expect you will hear from us together in the course of the morning with a joint position (on the issue),” Mogherini told reporters, referring to a common EU statement expected later on Monday.

“I always expect unity,” she said of EU solidarity for Britain over the issue.

Reporting by Robin Emmott, Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Toby Chopra

