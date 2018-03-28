FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 10:36 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Montenegro to expel Russian diplomat over UK nerve gas attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Montenegro on Wednesday decided to expel a Russian diplomat over the poisoning of a former Russian double agent that the British government has blamed on Moscow.

In a statement, the government of Montenegro, NATO’s newest member and an aspirant to join the European Union, said the decision was taken in line with steps undertaken by its “allies and partners, the EU and NATO”, and in solidarity with Britain.

Montenegro also revoked its consent for Russia’s honorary consul. Russian diplomats in Podgorica were not immediately available for comment.

Relations between Russia and Montenegro have been strained since October 2016, following an alleged Russian-backed plot to kill Montenegro’s prime minister, overthrow the government and prevent the ex-Yugoslav republic joining NATO. The Kremlin has dismissed the accusation as absurd.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Kevin Liffey

