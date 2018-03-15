FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 15, 2018 / 6:05 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Britain tells NATO nerve agent attack "concerns whole alliance"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain’s National Security Adviser Mark Sedwill told the Western NATO alliance on Thursday that the nerve agent attack on a Russian double agent was an issue for all 29 allies and blamed Moscow for the attempted murder.

“What happened in Salisbury was the latest in a clear pattern of reckless and unlawful behavior by the Russian state, and concerns the whole alliance,” Sedwill said in a statement that he read to reporters, referring to the English city.

“We will support allies who face similar threats,” he said.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.