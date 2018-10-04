Russia must stop cyber attacks on West: NATO's Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO’s chief vowed on Thursday to strengthen the alliance’s defenses against attacks on computer networks that Britain said are directed by Russian military intelligence, also calling on Russia to stop its “reckless” behavior.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is seen during a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“Russia must stop its reckless pattern of behavior, including the use of force against its neighbors, attempted interference in election processes, and widespread disinformation campaigns,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement after Britain and the Netherlands said they had evidence of Russian cyber attacks.

“NATO will continue to strengthen its defense and deterrence to deal with hybrid threats, including in the cyber domain,” he added as NATO defense ministers met to discuss new offensive cyber capabilities.