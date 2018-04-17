FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK says nerve agent used to poison ex-Russian spy was in liquid form: BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The nerve agent used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter at his home in England last month was delivered in a liquid form, the BBC reported officials as saying.

A parademic carries equipment near to where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned in Salisbury, Britain, March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia were found slumped on a bench in the city of Salisbury on March 4.

Britain has blamed Russia for the attack which the authorities said was carried out using a Novichok form of nerve agent. Moscow denies the accusation and says Britain is trying to whip up anti-Russian hysteria.

The BBC said the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs which is handling a clean-up operation in Salisbury had said a “very small amount” of Novichok was used with the substance delivered in a “liquid form”.

Police have previously said they believed the poison had been applied to the front door of Skripal’s modest home.

Yulia Skripal, 33, was discharged from hospital a week ago while her father is no longer in a critical condition.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

