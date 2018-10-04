FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 4:22 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Russia needs to study Dutch allegations over cyber attacks: Interfax

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia needs to study Dutch allegations over cyber attacks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency on Thursday.

Accusations against Russia “know no limits” and are the West’s deliberate attempt to entrench image of Russia as an enemy, he added.

Dutch authorities said on Thursday they disrupted an attempt in April by Russian intelligence agents to hack the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

