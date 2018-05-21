FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 12:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's RT faces three new impartiality investigations in Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s media regulator said on Monday it had opened a further three investigations into Russian news channel RT to see whether it had breached impartiality rules.

Ofcom has previously warned that RT producer TV Novosti could lose its right to broadcast in Britain if it fails its “fit and proper” test.

Ofcom has said it saw a significant increase in the number of programs on the RT service that required investigation following a nerve agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in March.

“We have opened three further investigations into the due impartiality of news and current affairs programs broadcast on RT,” an Ofcom spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden

