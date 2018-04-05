FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 1:14 PM / Updated a day ago

Moscow will accept results of nerve agent tests-Russia's UK envoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia’s ambassador to Britain said Moscow would accept the results of tests by international chemical weapons inspectors on a suspected nerve agent used to poison a former Russian spy in England but only if the process was transparent.

Alexander Yakovenko told reporters at a news conference on Thursday that Russia wanted to know which experts were involved in the tests on the toxin used in March 4 attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the city of Salisbury.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, a global chemical weapons watchdog, is investigating the case.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Michael Holden; Writing by William Schomberg

