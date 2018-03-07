FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 5:38 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Russian double-agent Skripal poisoned by 'very rare nerve agent': UK sun reporter, citing security sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal was poisoned by a very rare nerve agent, a reporter from the Sun newspaper said on Wednesday ahead of a police briefing on the case.

“Sergei Skripal was poisoned by a very rare nerve agent, which only a few laboratories in the world could have produced - security sources confirm,” the Sun’s political editor, Tom Newton Dunn, said on Twitter.

British police are shortly due to hold a media briefing about Skripal, who earlier on Wednesday was described as being in a critical condition in hospital after falling ill in the southern English city of Salisbury on Sunday.

Reporting by David Milliken and Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

