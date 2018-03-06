FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 11:27 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Two British police officers hospitalised after attending Salisbury incident: BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Two British police officers were admitted to hospital with minor symptoms after attending an incident in Salisbury which left two others in critical condition, the BBC said on Tuesday, adding the officers had been subsequently discharged.

Police in the southwestern town are racing to identify the substance suspected of striking down a former Russian double agent convicted of treason in Moscow for betraying dozens of spies to British intelligence.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

