UK police in protective suits working at crime scenes in Salisbury: photographer

SALISBURY, England (Reuters) - Police in black, protective suits were on Wednesday working in the cordoned-off areas around a pub in this southern city which poisoned double-agent Sergei Skripal had visited, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.

Police officers in black protective suits arrive with new equipment in the cordoned off area around The Mill public house, which had been visited by Sergei Skripal, in Salisbury, Britain, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Officers were seen carrying in items to the cordon around the Mill pub, the photographer said, although it was not immediately clear whether the expected decontamination of affected areas of the city had begun.