March 5, 2018 / 7:26 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Unidentified substance case in UK not being treated as terrorism: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - An incident involving an unidentified substance which left two people in a critical condition in western England is not being investigated by counter-terrorism police but officers have an open mind about its cause, a local police official said.

“This has not been declared as a counter-terrorism incident and we would urge people not to speculate,” Wiltshire police’s Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Craig Holden told reporters on Monday.

“However, I must emphasize that we retain an open mind, and that we continue to review this position.”

A source close to the investigation told Reuters earlier that former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, who was convicted in 2006 of spying for Britain, was one of the two people left critically ill after exposure to the unidentified substance.

Reporting by Alistair Smout and David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
