October 8, 2018 / 7:39 PM / in an hour

UK police decline comment on report identifying Skripal poisoner

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police declined to comment on the real identities of the men charged with poisoning former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, after investigative website Bellingcat said it had uncovered the real identity of a second suspect.

“We are not going to comment on speculation regarding their identities,” London’s police force said in a statement in response to a query about the report.

British police have previously said they believe the two men traveling under the identities “Alexander Petrov” and “Ruslan Boshirov” were using aliases, and they are still appealing to the public for more information.

