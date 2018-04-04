FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 4, 2018 / 1:26 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Russia's Putin says hopes common sense prevails in Skripal case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia hoped common sense would prevail in a dispute with London over the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Britain.

“We wait for the moment when, finally, common sense comes out victorious, and international relations stop receiving the damage that we are witnessing right now,” Putin told a news conference in Ankara.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk in Ankara and Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber in Moscow; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.