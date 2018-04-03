Putin says hopes line can be drawn under Skripal poisoning at chemical weapons watchdog meeting

ANKARA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he hoped a line could be drawn under the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Britain at a meeting on Wednesday of the global chemical weapons watchdog.

Police officers prepare equipment as inspectors from the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) begin work at the scene of the nerve agent attack on former Russian agent Sergei Skripal, in Salisbury, Britain March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Speaking at a news conference in Ankara, Putin also said he was surprised by the pace of what he called an anti-Russian campaign unleashed Britain’s accusation that Moscow was behind the nerve toxin attack on Skripal on March 4.

He noted that the head of Britain’s Porton Down military research laboratory had said earlier in the day that it was not possible to say yet where the military-grade nerve agent that struck down Skripal had been produced. Putin said there were about 20 countries where such substances were made.

Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters that Britain’s theory on who poisoned Skripal “will not be confirmed anyway.” Moscow has denied being behind the attack on Skripal and his daughter in the southern English city of Salisbury.