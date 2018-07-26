FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 26, 2018 / 10:40 AM / in 25 minutes

Britain scrambles Romania-based jets to intercept Russian plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Royal Air Force said on Thursday Typhoons based in Romania were scrambled in response to Russian aircraft operating near NATO airspace over the Black Sea.

Operating from the Romanian Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base near Constanta on the Black Sea coast, the two Typhoon jets responded to the suspected bomber aircraft heading west toward NATO airspace, the RAF said in a statement.

It said the Russian aircraft did not enter NATO airspace and that the Typhoons patrolled the skies for a short period as a deterrent before returning to base.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.