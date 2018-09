MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s envoy to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said on Wednesday that Moscow had nothing to do with the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, a former Russian spy, in England, the RIA news agency reported.

Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who were formally accused of attempting to murder former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, are seen on CCTV on Fisherton Road in Salisbury on March 4, 2018 in an image handed out by the Metropolitan Police in London, Britain September 5, 2018. Metroplitan Police handout via REUTERS

British prosecutors earlier on Wednesday identified two men who they said had tried to murder Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a military-grade nerve agent.