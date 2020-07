Russia calls Britain's meddling allegations contradictory and unclear

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends the annual news conference of the acting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) in Moscow, Russia January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry mocked Britain’s allegations of Russian election meddling on Thursday and described them as contradictory and unclear.

“The statement is so foggy and contradictory that it’s practically impossible to understand it,” ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a weekly briefing.

Britain said on Thursday Russia had tried to interfere in its 2019 election by illicitly acquiring sensitive documents relating to a planned free trade agreement with Washington and leaking them online.