Russia says names of men accused over Skripal 'mean nothing to us': RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the names of two men British prosecutors have accused of trying to murder former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia meant nothing to Moscow, the RIA news agency reported.

Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who were formally accused of attempting to murder former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, are seen on CCTV at Salisbury Station on March 4, 2018 in an image handed out by the Metropolitan Police in London, Britain September 5, 2018. Metroplitan Police handout via REUTERS

British prosecutors on Wednesday identified two Russians — Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov — who they said had tried to murder the Skripals with a military-grade nerve agent in England.

The names of the two men “do not mean anything to us,” RIA cited the Foreign Ministry as saying.