FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 15, 2018 / 10:22 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Russia says will first inform UK on retaliation, then wider public

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will first tell Britain about any retaliatory measures against London in the spy case before revealing them to the wider public, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

Lavrov’s comments seemed to contradict an earlier report by state news agency RIA that said Lavrov had promised to expel British diplomats.

Lavrov repeated Moscow’s position on the case, saying British allegations against Russia were “absolutely boorish.”

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.