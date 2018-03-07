FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 11:58 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

UK authorities know more about substance that made Russian ex-spy ill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British authorities know more about a substance which Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal was exposed to before he became critically ill, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Wednesday, adding that police would make a further statement later.

Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, are both in hospital in a critical condition after being found unconscious on Sunday on a bench near a shopping centre in the southern English city of Salisbury.

“We do know more about the substance and the police will be making a further statement this afternoon in order to share some of that,” Rudd told reporters after chairing a meeting of top ministers to discuss the Skripal incident.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Michael Holden

