April 5, 2018 / 8:22 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Britain says up to daughter of poisoned ex-spy to allow Russia consular access

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Britain’s U.N. Ambassador Karen Pierce said on Thursday that a Russian request for consular access had been conveyed to Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Britain last month along with her ex-Russian agent father Sergei, and “we await her response.”

“We have received a request from the Russian consulate. We have conveyed it to Yulia Skripal and we await her response,” Pierce told a U.N. Security Council meeting on the nerve agent attack, which was called by Russia.

“Ms Skripal’s own wishes need to be taken into account,” she said.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish

