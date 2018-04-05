FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 5, 2018 / 7:50 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

At U.N. nerve agent attack meeting, Russia tells Britain: 'You'll be sorry'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia warned Britain at the United Nations Security Council on Thursday that it was “playing with fire” by blaming Moscow for poisoning a former Russian spy and his daughter.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia speaks during an urgent meeting called by Great Britain to the United Nations Security Council to brief members on former spy poisoning at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

“We have told our British colleagues that ‘you’re playing with fire and you’ll be sorry’,” Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told a meeting of the 15-member council that he had requested.

“Novichok is not copyrighted by Russia in spite of the obviously Russian name,” said Nebenzia, adding that the United States and Britain had both developed the nerve agent.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.