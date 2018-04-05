At U.N. nerve agent attack meeting, Russia tells Britain: 'You'll be sorry'

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia warned Britain at the United Nations Security Council on Thursday that it was “playing with fire” by blaming Moscow for poisoning a former Russian spy and his daughter.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia speaks during an urgent meeting called by Great Britain to the United Nations Security Council to brief members on former spy poisoning at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

“We have told our British colleagues that ‘you’re playing with fire and you’ll be sorry’,” Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told a meeting of the 15-member council that he had requested.

“Novichok is not copyrighted by Russia in spite of the obviously Russian name,” said Nebenzia, adding that the United States and Britain had both developed the nerve agent.