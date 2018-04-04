FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 4:05 PM / in a day

Russia calls U.N. Security Council meeting on Salisbury attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia has requested the United Nations Security Council meet on Thursday to discuss British accusations that Moscow used a nerve agent to attack a former Russian spy in England last month, Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

Nebenzia said the meeting would be convened on the basis of a March 13 letter sent to the U.N. Security Council by British Prime Minister Theresa May, which said Moscow was “highly likely” responsible for the attack.

The 15-member council first met on March 14, at the request of Britain, to discuss the attack in Britain’s Salisbury.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

