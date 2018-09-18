FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 18, 2018 / 6:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Couple taken ill in Salisbury not exposed to nerve agent: UK police

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two people taken ill in a restaurant in Salisbury, the English town where a former Russian agent and his daughter were poisoned in March, were not exposed to any kind of nerve agent, British police said on Tuesday.

“Following test results, at this stage, this is not being treated as suspicious,” Wiltshire Police said, adding that enquiries into the incident, which took place last Sunday, were continuing.

Former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in Salisbury six months ago by a military grade nerve used by Russian officers, Britain says. Russia denies any involvement.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.