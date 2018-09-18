Couple taken ill in Salisbury not exposed to nerve agent: UK police

(Reuters) - Two people taken ill in a restaurant in Salisbury, the English town where a former Russian agent and his daughter were poisoned in March, were not exposed to any kind of nerve agent, British police said on Tuesday.

“Following test results, at this stage, this is not being treated as suspicious,” Wiltshire Police said, adding that enquiries into the incident, which took place last Sunday, were continuing.

Former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in Salisbury six months ago by a military grade nerve used by Russian officers, Britain says. Russia denies any involvement.