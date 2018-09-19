FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World News
September 19, 2018 / 7:03 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Two people taken ill in Salisbury restaurant now discharged: UK police

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two people taken to hospital in the English town of Salisbury on Sunday evening after being taken ill in a restaurant have been discharged, police said on Wednesday.

“We are not treating this incident as suspicious,” Wiltshire Police said.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury in March. Several weeks later, two other people in a nearby town also fell ill after coming into contact with Novichok, and one died.

Police had already said on Tuesday that the two people taken ill on Sunday had not been exposed to any kind of nerve agent.

Britain has accused Moscow of attacking the Skripals in Salisbury with Novichok, a military grade nerve agent developed by Russia. Moscow denies any involvement.

Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey

