April 10, 2018 / 8:44 AM / in 10 hours

Yulia Skripal has been discharged from hospital: hospital chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Yulia Skripal, poisoned with a nerve agent in Britain last month alongside her father, has been discharged from British hospital, the hospital’s medical director said on Tuesday.

“We have now discharged Yulia,” Christine Blanshard, medical director of Salisbury District Hospital told reporters.

“Her father has also made good progress. On Friday I announced he was no longer in a critical condition. Although he is recovering more slowly than Yulia, we hope that he too will be able to leave hospital in due course.”

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

