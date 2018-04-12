FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 12, 2018 / 11:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

'No doubt' Russia responsible for Skripal attack: Britain's Johnson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said there was no doubt Russia was responsible for the attempted murder of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal after a chemical weapons watchdog confirmed Britain’s analysis of the nerve agent used.

Johnson said Russia “must give answers” after a military grade Novichok nerve agent hospitalized Skripal, his daughter and a British police officer.

“There can be now doubt what was used and there remains no alternative explanation about who was responsible,” Johnson said in a statement, after testing by four laboratories affiliated with the global chemical weapons watchdog confirmed British findings on the nerve agent used in last month’s attack.

“Only Russia has the means, motive and record.”

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and William James, writing by Alistair Smout, editing by

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.