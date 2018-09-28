FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 10:33 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Kremlin says needs hard data on Skripal case to draw any conclusions

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow needs hard data from British authorities on the Skripal poisoning case and cannot draw conclusions about who was responsible based on unconfirmed media reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov looks on during a visit to the Mazda Sollers Manufacturing Rus joint venture plant of Sollers and Japanese Mazda in Vladivostok, Russia September 10, 2018. Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

Investigative website Bellingcat earlier this week published a photograph of someone who looked like one of the suspects in the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal. The website identified the suspect as a Russian military intelligence colonel.

Speaking to reporters on a regular conference call, Peskov said he did not want to discuss the subject any more because there was a lack of hard evidence.

Reporting and writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Christian Lowe

