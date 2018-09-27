Kremlin to look for information on man named as Russian colonel in UK Salisbury reports

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin will look for information on a man that UK media reports said was a Russian colonel and a suspect in the Salisbury nerve poison case, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov looks on during a visit to the Mazda Sollers Manufacturing Rus joint venture plant of Sollers and Japanese Mazda in Vladivostok, Russia September 10, 2018. Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

UK media reported on Wednesday that the real identity of one of the men wanted by Britain for the Salisbury nerve agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter was Anatoliy Chepiga, who they said was a decorated Russian colonel.

“Many people look alike, but I cannot tell you who this citizen who was pointed out in this investigation is,” Peskov said.