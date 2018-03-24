FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 24, 2018 / 2:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Moscow says Europe 'unpredictable and aggressive' over Skripal: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow is uncomfortable about European states’ stance over the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England, RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Saturday.

Police officers prepare equipment as inspectors from the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) begin work at the scene of the nerve agent attack on former Russian agent Sergei Skripal, in Salisbury, Britain March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“It’s a big discomfort for us to have unpredictable and aggressive counterparts. But this is the reality we have to live with,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the agency.

He said Russia would not “lose momentum” in conveying its points about the case to European countries.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Dale Hudson

