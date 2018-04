MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday a report by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) did not confirm the origin of the poison used against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok in Moscow, Russia April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

He said the report only confirmed the composition of the substance and that Britain’s claim that the OPCW report confirms its position on the Skripal case is overstated.