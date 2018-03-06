FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 6:42 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Russia says Britain's allegations on Skripal incident 'groundless'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry rejected as “groundless” Britain’s allegations on Tuesday that Moscow may be involved in a mysterious illness that struck down a former Russian spy, the TASS news agency reported.

Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Britain should investigate the incident before blaming Russia.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Britain would respond robustly if it turns out Russia is to blame for the illness that struck down Sergei Skripal and his daughter on the streets of an English city.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

