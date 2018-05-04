FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 8:26 AM / in an hour

Russia says Skripal case to harm security cooperation with UK: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The poisoning of former Russian double agent in England will damage Britain-Russia cooperation in ensuring security for the soccer World Cup being staged in Russia from June, RIA cited a Russian deputy foreign minister as saying on Friday.

Police officers stand guard outside of the home of former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, in Salisbury, Britain, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“Indeed, it will have an impact,” said Oleg Syromolotov, when asked if the situation would affect “anti-terrorist cooperation between Russia and Britain” in preparation for the World Cup, the state news agency RIA reported.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kevin Liffey

