April 12, 2018 / 2:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russian foreign ministry: no one has seen Skripals for over a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that no one except British authorities had seen poisoned former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia for over a month.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the foreign ministry, contrasted the situation with the case of Alexander Litvinenko, an ex-KGB agent who died in 2006 in London after drinking green tea laced with radioactive polonium.

Zakharova said that at least a photograph of Litvinenko had appeared after his poisoning.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Toby Chopra

