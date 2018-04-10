Russia says any secret resettlement of Skripals is 'abduction'

LONDON (Reuters) - The Russian Embassy in London said it would consider any secret resettlement of Sergei and Yulia Skripal, the former Russian double agent and his daughter who were poisoned last month, as an abduction of its citizens.

If the pair were secretly resettled, the opportunity to hear their version of events would be lost, the embassy said.

“The world, while having no opportunity to interact with them, will have every reason to see this as an abduction of the two Russian nationals or at least as their isolation,” the website said.

Yulia Skripal was discharged from hospital earlier on Tuesday more than a month after she was poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent together with her father.