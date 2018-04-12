FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 1:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain requests U.N. Security Council meet on poison report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Britain requested on Thursday that the United Nations Security Council meet next week to discuss a chemical weapons watchdog report that concluded a nerve agent was used in the attempted murder of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal.

The British mission to the United Nations has requested a meeting of the Security Council on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons report. “We expect this to be held next week,” the mission said in a tweet.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

