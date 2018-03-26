Kremlin: we'll respond in kind if USA ejects Russian diplomats

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will respond in kind if the United States expels Russian diplomats over the poisoning of Russian former double agent Sergei Skripal in Britain, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Peskov, on a conference call with reporters, said Moscow had seen only media reports about possible expulsions and would not react until it received official word from Washington. In such cases, he added, Moscow’s response is based on the principle of reciprocity.