Russia says regrets that Western countries 'repeated lies' from London

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Friday it regrets that France, Germany, Canada and the United States “repeated lies” from London and accused Russia of being behind a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter.

Police officers stand outside the City Stay Hotel used by Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov; who have been accused of attempting to murder former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia; in London, Britain September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

In a joint statement on Thursday, the four countries backed Britain’s assessment that two suspects were officers from the Russian military intelligence service and that the operation was almost certainly approved at a senior government level.