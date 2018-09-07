FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 7, 2018 / 4:23 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Russia says regrets that Western countries 'repeated lies' from London

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Friday it regrets that France, Germany, Canada and the United States “repeated lies” from London and accused Russia of being behind a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter.

Police officers stand outside the City Stay Hotel used by Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov; who have been accused of attempting to murder former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia; in London, Britain September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

In a joint statement on Thursday, the four countries backed Britain’s assessment that two suspects were officers from the Russian military intelligence service and that the operation was almost certainly approved at a senior government level.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.