MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Britain should prove that poisoned former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter are not being held hostage.

A sign towards Salisbury District Hospital is seen after Yulia Skripal was discharged, in Salisbury, Britain, April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Skripals were isolated by British authorities and no one has seen them for over a month.

Zakharova added there were doubts that a recent statement by Yulia Skripal was authentic.