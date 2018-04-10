Poisoned Yulia Skripal has been discharged from British hospital: BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - Yulia Skripal has been discharged from a British hospital, the BBC reported on Tuesday, just over a month after being poisoned with a nerve agent along with her father Sergei, a former Russian double agent.

The Skripals were found unconscious on a bench on March 4 in the southern English city of Salisbury and they were in a critical condition for weeks until their health began to improve rapidly.

Britain says they were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent and has blamed Russia for the attack. Moscow has denied any involvement in the incident which has plunged its relations with the West to a post-Cold War low.

Yulia, who Russia’s RIA news agency had reported was seeking political asylum in Britain, was taken to a secure location after being discharged from hospital late on Monday, the BBC said.

On Friday, doctors said both Yulia, 33, and her 66-year-old father had got much better and last week Yulia Skripal issued a statement to say her strength was growing daily.

A spokesman for the hospital declined to comment.

An undated photograph shows Yulia Skripal, daughter of former Russian Spy Sergei Skripal, taken from Yulia Skripal's Facebook account in London, Britain, April 6, 2018. Yulia Skripal/Facebook via REUTERS