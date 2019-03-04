Wrong spire: UK PM May's office gets wrong city on anniversary of spy poisoning

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s office posted a picture of the wrong English city when it sought to mark the anniversary of the poisoning of a former Russian double agent that London has blamed on the Kremlin.

FILE PHOTO: Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Salisbury along with her father, Russian spy Sergei Skripal, speaks to Reuters in London, Britain, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

Over a picture of green trees, a river and Bath’s spire, Theresa May’s twitter feed said: “Salisbury has fought back so well from such a devastating and reckless incident - a testament to the resolve, forbearance and positivity of the community.”

“This was an error which has now been rectified,” May said when asked about the picture on a visit to Salisbury Cathedral.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, and his daughter Yulia, were found slumped on a public bench in the English city of Salisbury on March 4 last year, and Britain has charged two Russians in absentia with their attempted murder.

Russia has denied involvement in the poisoning, which sparked the biggest diplomatic expulsions since the height of the Cold War.

The two Russians accused by London of carrying out the poisoning for Russian military intelligence later told a television station that they had visited the city of Salisbury to see its famous cathedral spire.

“I’m here in the cathedral which is a great attraction, wonderful things to come and see,” May said in a televised interview.

Related Coverage British PM May admits picture 'error' on Russian spy poisoning anniversary

“Salisbury is open for business. What I’ve seen today here in Salisbury is the tremendous spirit and resolve of the people of Salisbury. It’s been a difficult year for them.”

May’s tweet with the picture of Bath, a nearby city known for its Roman-built baths, was later changed to show a picture of her Downing Street office.

The prime minister has two twitter accounts. A spokesman for the prime minister said the wrong picture was used following a human error and was corrected as soon as possible.