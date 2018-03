MOSCOW (Reuters) - It does not matter if British officials boycott the soccer World Cup, which will be hosted by Russia, Interfax news agency cited Russian Football Union Vice President Nikita Simonyan as saying on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw - State Kremlin Palace, Moscow, Russia - December 1, 2017 Nikita Simonyan pulls out Germany during the draw REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

“That’s their problem. What matters is whether the team comes, and it wants to come. The World Cup is once every four years,” Simonyan said.