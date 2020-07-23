Britain concerned by Russian satellite space test

FILE PHOTO: A security camera is seen, and a flag flies outside the consular section of Russia's embassy in London, Britain, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Britain is concerned about a Russian satellite test which involved the launch of a projectile with the “characteristics of a weapon”, a British official said on Thursday, calling on Russia to behave responsibly in space.

Tensions between Britain and Russia have been high in recent weeks, as Britain has targeted Russians with new sanctions, accused Russian actors of trying to meddle in last year’s election and said it has tried to hack into vaccine research.

On Thursday, the head of the UK’s Space Directorate Harvey Smith criticized Russian conduct in space.

“We are concerned by the manner in which Russia tested one of its satellites by launching a projectile with the characteristics of a weapon,” he said in a statement.

“Actions of this kind threaten the peaceful use of space... we call on Russia to avoid any further such testing.”

The Russian defense ministry tested a new satellite, which performed checks on Russian space equipment, on July 15.

“During testing of the latest space technology, one of the domestic satellites was examined close up using the specialized equipment of small space craft,” the Interfax news agency cited the Ministry of Defence as saying at the time.

“As a result, Russia’s Ministry of Defence has received valuable information about the technical condition of the object under investigation and sent it to ground control facilities.”