March 26, 2018 / 4:37 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Spain to expel two Russian diplomats over Salisbury attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will expel two Russian diplomats in response to a nerve agent attack in England that the British government has blamed on Moscow, its foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“From the beginning, the government of Spain has considered that the attack perpetrated in Salisbury through the use of a neurotoxic agent is a fact of extreme gravity that represents a serious threat to our collective security and international law,” the statement said.

The Spanish government reiterated its solidarity with the United Kingdom and with all those affected.

Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Catherine Evans

