March 20, 2018 / 4:12 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Russia invites envoys to discuss poisoning of ex-spy in UK: TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian foreign ministry has invited foreign envoys to a meeting on March 21 with arms control experts to discuss the poisoning of a former Russian double agent in Britain, the state-run TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

Britain has blamed Russia for the incident, in which a Soviet-era nerve agent was used against Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. Moscow has denied any responsibility and accused London of whipping up anti-Russian hysteria.

Inspectors from the world’s chemical weapons watchdog have begun examining the poison used in the attack.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Gareth Jones

