Trump, Macron: Need action on Russia in UK poison case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday about how the United States and Europe might come together on trade and to take action on Russia in the U.K. poisoning case, the White House said.

“The presidents reiterated their solidarity with the United Kingdom in the wake of Russia’s use of chemical weapons against private citizens on British soil and agreed on the need to take action to hold Russia accountable,” it said in a statement.